Microsoft won't be making any more HoloLens 2 units

HQ

While it's unlikely that many of you had a HoloLens 2 or planned to pick one up, as the technology was quite a niche and expensive gadget, if you were thinking about snagging one you better do so soon, as they are set to get very rare, very quickly.

In a statement to UploadVR, Microsoft has affirmed that the HoloLens 2 has come to the end of its production and that no further units will be manufactured. The device will still receive updates and software support until the end of 2027, but the market will not be flooded with any new units going forward.

This decision also comes as the original HoloLens is right at the end of its life cycle too. The gadget had its production concluded years ago, and will see no further software support after December 10 this year.

Does this make you inclined to snag a HoloLens 2 or is the technology still too niche and pricey for you?