Microsoft won Best Presentation at E3 2021

We have previously reported that Forza Horizon 5 won the prize for Overall Most Anticipated at E3 2021, something that feels well deserved considering how good it looked. Now all the other prizes have been revealed as well, and this wasn't the only heavy hitter Microsoft won, as they were also awarded Best Presentation for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

Here's the full list of all the winners:

Overall Most Anticipated: Forza Horizon 5, Xbox Game Studios

Best Presentation: Microsoft: Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Most Anticipated Per Presentation:

Capcom: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Gearbox Software: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Indie Games: Falling Frontier

Intellivision: Asteroids

Nintendo: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

PC Gaming Show: Songs of Conquest

Freedom Games: Airborne Kingdom

Future Games Show: Immortality

Square Enix: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Ubisoft: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Xbox/Bethesda: Halo: Infinite

Yooreka Studio: Loopmancer