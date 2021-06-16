Microsoft won Best Presentation at E3 2021

We have previously reported that Forza Horizon 5 won the prize for Overall Most Anticipated at E3 2021, something that feels well deserved considering how good it looked. Now all the other prizes have been revealed as well, and this wasn't the only heavy hitter Microsoft won, as they were also awarded Best Presentation for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.
Here's the full list of all the winners:
Overall Most Anticipated: Forza Horizon 5, Xbox Game Studios
Best Presentation: Microsoft: Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase
Most Anticipated Per Presentation:
Capcom: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
Gearbox Software: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
Indie Games: Falling Frontier
Intellivision: Asteroids
Nintendo: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
PC Gaming Show: Songs of Conquest
Freedom Games: Airborne Kingdom
Future Games Show: Immortality
Square Enix: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Ubisoft: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Xbox/Bethesda: Halo: Infinite
Yooreka Studio: Loopmancer