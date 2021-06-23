Microsoft will return to its standard refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6

Microsoft will soon scrap the extended refund policy that it had in place for Cyberpunk 2077. Following the game's troubled launch last December, Microsoft enabled users to claim a full refund if they purchased the game on its storefront digitally. The company, however, plans to return back to its standard refund policy on July 6, as it notes that the team at CD Projekt Red "continues to work hard to improve the experience."

Things might appear to be looking up for the game, but as we reported recently, Sony is still urging users not to purchase the PS4 version. Cyberpunk 2077 recently returned back to the PlayStation Store, but the official PlayStation Twitter account warned: "For the best experience on PlayStation, playing on PS4 Pro or PS5 consoles is recommended."