Microsoft will not buy Dead Light-developer Techland

It has been rumoured, several times from various sources, that the Polish powerhouse developer Techland (Dying Light) could be the next developer being bought by Microsoft. While the two parties joining forces would make sense, it's not happening according to a studio representative.

Ola Sondej, who works at the studio, had the following to share on Twitter:

"In case you guys wondered, Techland was not acquired by another publisher. We're still an independent studio, and will deliver Dying Light 2 on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4."

And there we have it. Thanks for clearing things up Sondej.