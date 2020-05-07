LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Xbox 20/20 May Update - Xbox Series X Gameplay First Look
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Microsoft will not buy Dead Light-developer Techland

Despite what recent rumours have suggested, developer Techland isn't being acquired by Microsoft.

It has been rumoured, several times from various sources, that the Polish powerhouse developer Techland (Dying Light) could be the next developer being bought by Microsoft. While the two parties joining forces would make sense, it's not happening according to a studio representative.

Ola Sondej, who works at the studio, had the following to share on Twitter:

"In case you guys wondered, Techland was not acquired by another publisher. We're still an independent studio, and will deliver Dying Light 2 on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4."

And there we have it. Thanks for clearing things up Sondej.

Microsoft will not buy Dead Light-developer Techland


Loading next content