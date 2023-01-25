Microsoft will have their annual Xbox event this summer

HQ

For over two decades, Microsoft has held a big showcase every summer during E3. Even in years when it hasn't been E3 (like last year), they've been there with their event. And apparently we can expect more of this, because according to The Game Awards producer and co-host Geoff Keighley, Microsoft has now confirmed that they will be running again this year.

That means that around mid-June we can look forward to 90 minutes of Xbox showcases to see what's coming to the console, what they have to offer for Game Pass and what's happening further down the line. We'll get back to you when we know more about this (like time and date, or confirmed games to be shown), but in short - start the countdown to summer!