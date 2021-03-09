Microsoft welcomes Bethesda to the Xbox family

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday it was made official that all hurdles had been passed for Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda (something we reported about), and today, both the Xbox boss Phil Spencer and Bethesda themselves shared open letters about this enormous merger.

Spencer writes on Xbox Wire (we recommend you checking out the full letter at the link as well) that they have "officially complete the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, parent company of Bethesda Softworks". Going forward, he explains that Microsoft's "goal is to give these teams the best foundation for doing their greatest work and to learn from them as we continue to build Xbox into an inclusive platform for all players".

He also touches on future games from Bethesda and explains that "with the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games". Spencer also explicitly says that there will be games in the future from Bethesda coming only to PC and Xbox, by stating that some new titles "will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players". Exactly what these titles are, remains to be seen, of course.

Pete Hines from Bethesda opens (also worth reading in it's entirety) with the headline "Bethesda + Xbox: Just Getting Started". He writes that the deal will give them "more support and resources than we've ever had before" and says it's still early on and not everything has been decided yet. We can, however, look forward to more Bethesda games for Xbox Game Pass:

"Obviously, Game Pass has been an important initiative for Xbox, and we'll be working on putting even more of our games into Game Pass than ever before. Beyond that? Stay tuned, we're just getting started together."

Hines also thanks Microsoft and Phil Spencer personally, and explains that Bethesda has been met with a lot of respect and support:

"I'd also like to thank Phil Spencer and all the folks at Xbox and Microsoft who have been such a pleasure to work with as we prepare for this new chapter. The collaboration, mutual respect, and support they've shown to us during this process has been extraordinary. I'm pleased to continue the great relationships we've built together over the past few decades, first as partners and now as colleagues in the same company."

Bethesda has a narrated video as well to mark the occasion. It is called Here's to the Journey where they show the 35 year old trip this company has had over the years with plenty of nostalgia. Take a look below.