Microsoft weighs performance against price ahead of the Helix launch

HQ

We've been hearing for a long time that the next Xbox console, known as Project Helix, will be incredibly powerful. But performance certainly doesn't come cheap, and these days it's more expensive than ever before. So who will be able to afford a Helix?

Now, Xbox head Asha Sharma has commented on the matter in an interview with the BBC and admits that the price tag is something they've really had to consider for the next generation:

"This next generation, we have to be thinking about efficiency and affordability alongside performance."

Meanwhile, it's still unclear whether the next-generation Xbox will have a disc drive, a feature that would immediately make the console both larger and more expensive. One possible argument in favor of this is the massive backlash Sony faced after deciding to phase out physical games - but also the fact that Microsoft has just launched a program to let people digitize their Xbox discs, which requires a disc drive. Sharma comments:

"I know players love physical media, and I know there's a lot of benefits in digital media, and I want to make sure people have a choice."

Sharma also adds that "there are stacks of games on everybody's shelves," but that is, of course, far from a confirmation that the Helix will have a disc drive.

What do you think the next Xbox will cost, and do you hope it comes with a disc drive?