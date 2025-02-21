Microsoft: "We want to be in gaming for gaming's sake"

HQ

We quite often hear Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer speak out about the company's gaming initiatives, but it's not as common to hear the views of the company's chief executive Satya Nadella. Recently, however, he appeared on the Dwarkesh Podcast, and had some interesting things to share.

Among other things, he went into how he views the company's gaming division, saying that they want to be able to contribute something and not just be in it to make money (transcribed by Pure Xbox):

"Gaming has got a long history at the company, and we want to be in gaming for gaming's sake. I hate to be in businesses where they're means to some other end. They have to be ends unto themselves,

For example, cloud gaming is a natural thing for us to invest in because that'll just [...] expand the ability for people to play games everywhere. Same thing with AI in gaming, we definitely think that it can be helpful..."

Nadella also touched on the quality of games, which he says must be of high quality to justify being a publisher:

"As the world's largest publisher this will be helpful but at the same time - we've got to produce great quality games, you can't be a gaming publisher without first and foremost being focused on that."

In other words, Nadella sounds quite positive and it will be interesting to see how Microsoft lives up to these goals in the future with its new multiplatform strategy.