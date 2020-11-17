Microsoft: We want Bethesda content to show up the best on our platforms

You're watching Advertisements

The dust still hasn't settled from Microsoft's purchase of ZeniMax (Bethesda, Id Software, and more) in September, as mainly PlayStation gamers want to know if they will be able to play games like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI on PlayStation 5.

During Jefferies Interactive Entertainment conference, the Xbox Chief Financial Officer Tim Stuart did shed some light on this topic and said (transcribed by Seeking Alpha) that Microsoft isn't planning to "pulling all" Bethesda games from Nintendo and Sony:

"What we'll do in the long run is we don't have intentions of just pulling all of Bethesda content out of Sony or Nintendo or otherwise"

This does imply Bethesda titles can indeed be published for other formats, but there is a catch. Microsoft will make sure it is either first and/or better for its formats, as Stuart continues:

"But what we want is we want that content, in the long run, to be either first or better or best or pick your differentiated experience, on our platforms. We will want Bethesda content to show up the best — on our platforms."

What do you make of all this?