Microsoft: "We set some wrong expectations" for Inside Xbox

Yesterday, Microsoft showed off the first games for Xbox Series X, all from third-party developers, via an Inside Xbox stream. Microsoft had also promised a lot of gameplay during this event and while we did get to see eight new IP's and big hitters like Madden and Assassin's Creed Valhalla - many gamers still didn't think that was enough as most titles were indies and most seemed to have a very liberal interpretation of the word gameplay.

This has reached Microsoft, and perhaps a bit surprisingly - they think the criticism is valid. It is the always open-minded Aaron Greenberg, Xbox Games Marketing boss, who says on Twitter that they didn't get the proper communication of what to expect right ahead of the event:

"Had we not said anything & just shown May Inside Xbox show like we did last month, I suspect reactions might have been different. Clearly we set some wrong expectations & that's on us. We appreciate all the feedback & can assure you we will take it all in & learn as a team."

Getting this kind of self-criticism on feedback is very rare and we really appreciate it, but do you think Greenberg is right? Should Microsoft better have communicated that it would be mostly indies and very little gameplay beforehand, and would it have changed the overall impression?