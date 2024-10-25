Microsoft: "We now have 20 franchises that have generated over $1 billion in lifetime revenue"

HQ

Xbox Game Studios was huge even before the acquisition of Activision Blizzard last year, but now they are downright gigantic, trailing only Tencent in the gaming market. Now they have revealed via a financial report that they own no less than 20 different game franchises that have brought in over $1 billion:

"We are bringing great games to more people on more devices. With our acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, which closed October 2023, we've added hundreds of millions of players to our ecosystem.

We now have 20 franchises that have generated over $1 billion in lifetime revenue—from Candy Crush, Diablo, and Halo, to Warcraft, Elder Scrolls, and Gears of War. And with Xbox cloud gaming, we continue to innovate to offer players more ways to experience the games they love—where, when, and how they want."

How they will manage this in the best way in the future remains to be seen, but we already know that they have opened up to release their games to competing formats, at least to some extent.

Thanks, Tweaktown.