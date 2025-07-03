Microsoft: "We have more than 40 projects in active development"

HQ

We have barely recovered from the very tragic events of Wednesday, when thousands of Xbox employees lost their jobs, resulting in spectacular closures of games like Everwild and Perfect Dark.

Many are rightly wondering what's next from Microsoft, and how this will affect the company's upcoming titles. Variety has now followed up on this, and reports that everything shown off during the Xbox Games Showcase in early June is still in production. Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty also confirms that they have over 40 games in production in total, writing:

"Our overall portfolio strategy is unchanged: build games that excite our players, continue to grow our biggest franchises, and create new stories, worlds, and characters. We have more than 40 projects in active development, continued momentum on titles shipping this fall, and a strong slate headed into 2026."

This means that there will seemingly be no shortage of upcoming games for Xbox and for Game Pass subscribers. We do however suspect that some of the projects may need more time, because even if the games aren't canceled, it doesn't mean that the studio has kept all of its developers.