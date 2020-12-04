Microsoft: "We are absolutely very, very much focused on gaming"

You're watching Advertisements

While it should be obvious for everyone that Microsoft has decided to go all in on gaming, the Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently talked about this during a shareholder meeting, transcribed by Seeking Alpha. He was asked how Microsoft will make sure Xbox sells more than PlayStation does, and replied:

"First thing, we're very excited about the new console launches in the market. We always have sort of focused on ensuring that our gamer community that counts on us to produce the best consoles has a new generation of consoles, which are powerful and really great for gameplay. And we are supporting it with the best content with the best community.

But the broader vision we have is to ensure that the three billion gamers out there are able to play their games, anywhere they want with all the content they want and with whom they want to. And that's really what we are building our strategy around."

Nadella went on by talking about how they are becoming more competitive by buying developers and fleshing out Xbox Game Pass, and he says the company is really, really gaming focused:

"You've seen us double our content portfolio with ZeniMax acquisition, you see us make advances in our community efforts and our subscription offers with Game Pass. And that's what you can expect from us.

We are absolutely very, very much focused on gaming, and ensuring that all the three billion gamers around the world get the best content, best community and the best cloud services to power their gaming experiences going forward."

It seems like we can expect a more aggressive Microsoft going forward when it comes to gaming, as their owners was informed that they are "absolutely very, very much focused on gaming".