Microsoft was interested in buying Nintendo

HQ

The FTC leaks that hit Microsoft are one of the biggest we have seen in a very long time in the gaming industry. In addition to the brand new Xbox console that was leaked earlier today, interesting email documents from 2020 have now also emerged. There, Phil Spencer discusses Microsoft's willingness and possible strategies to buy up Nintendo, Valve, Warner Bros. and ZeniMax - of which the latter is the only one that has gone through to date.

The first paragraph of three in the email deals mainly with Nintendo and the strategies for such a rapprochement between the companies.

"Nintendo is THE prime asset for us in Gaming and today Gaming is our most likely path to consumer relevance. [our] BoD has seen the full writeup on Nintendo (and Valve) and they are fully supportive if opportunity arises as am I."

The second paragraph deals with discussions that were going on at the time between Microsoft, Warner Bros. and ZeniMax, and finally Spencer once again emphasises the importance of incorporating Nintendo into Microsoft at some point.

"At some point, getting Nintendo would be a career moment and i honestly believe a good move for both companies. It's just taking a long time for Nintendo to see that their future exists off of their own hardware. A long time... :-)"

Read the entire document for yourself below.