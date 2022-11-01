Microsoft wants you to become an Xbox insider

HQ

Being an avid Gamereactor reader, you are surely aware of Microsoft's Insider program for Xbox. This is free of charge and gives you the opportunity to try out Xbox features long before they are officially released.

Right now, Microsoft wants more people to join the program and Donovan Giraldo, Technical Program Manager, writes on Xbox Wire:

"On the Xbox Insider team, we're always looking to share new features and experiences with our users through the Update Preview Program. Within the Preview program, we offer you several levels of early access, all accessible and split by various different Preview Rings.

Xbox Insiders get early access to an array of experiences surrounding new features, games, and ease of use capabilities before anyone else. Xbox strives for a high measure of quality and reliability with each system update that goes out, so we rely on you to let us know how we're doing."

If this sounds interesting, head to the link above and sign up for the program.