      Microsoft wants to put Call of Duty on PS6 as well

      "Successor consoles" have been directly mentioned in Microsoft's plans.

      Microsoft and Sony are in the news everyday it seems at this point. The pair are continually jostling about the planned $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which Sony is concerned about deeply. We've covered this event a whole bunch, and today is no different as in a recent document from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Microsoft notes that it wants to bring Call of Duty to what we assume will be the PS6.

      When talking about the 10-year-deal that will see Call of Duty still coming to PlayStation devices despite the deal, the console platforms part specifically notes: "The remedy will apply to all Sony consoles (including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5) and any successor consoles."

      This hasn't changed Sony's stance on the matter, with the company now turning to methods to blast the deal, including suggesting that Microsoft could release a buggy version of Call of Duty on PlayStation to make gamers lose faith in the platform.

      What are your thoughts on the ongoing battle?

