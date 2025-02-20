Microsoft wants to preserve your games for the future using AI

HQ

Allowing artificial intelligence to interfere with our games is usually a hot topic. Some fear that it will come at the expense of imagination and creativity because AI largely bases its work on what already exists. In addition, developers, voice actors and others are not super keen on losing their jobs.

Microsoft has now developed a tool they call Muse AI, which can be used for game development, and on Xbox Wire we can read:

"Another opportunity we are exploring is how Muse can help game teams prototype new gameplay experiences during the creative process and introduce new content-taking games players already love and enabling our developers to inject new experiences for them to enjoy, or even enable you to participate in the creation process."

However, Muse AI has more benefits than that, and looks set to be a powerful solution that will allow older titles to be played in the future:

"Today, countless classic games tied to aging hardware are no longer playable by most people. Thanks to this breakthrough, we are exploring the potential for Muse to take older back catalog games from our studios and optimize them for any device. We believe this could radically change how we preserve and experience classic games in the future and make them accessible to more players.

To imagine that beloved games lost to time and hardware advancement could one day be played on any screen with Xbox is an exciting possibility for us."

And that sounds like a way of using AI in game development that quite a few of us can appreciate anyway, right? Check out the video below for more information.