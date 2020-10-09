Microsoft wants to make more old games backwards compatible

You're watching Advertisements

More than 600 games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 are playable on Xbox One, and all of those plus all the Xbox One titles are backwards compatible with Xbox Series S and X. But more is better, of course, and when Game Informer recently asked Xbox director of program management Jason Ronald if there are more games that will be added to the list, he replied:

"It's definitely something that we're looking into, and I'll say 'Never say never'. But I will also say some of these games were designed before the idea of generational compatibility came into play. So, in some cases, we've run into some technical challenges, and in other cases, there's licensing challenges and whatnot. So, the team's definitely looking into it. I can't commit to anything here, but it's definitely something top of mind for us and something that we are investigating."

Backwards compatible games is automatically getting enhancements with Xbox Series S/X like auto-HDR, smoother framerates, and also faster loading. Would you be interested in being able to bring some old Xbox and Xbox 360 classics back from your attic to play on Xbox Series X?