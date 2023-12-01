Microsoft wants to launch Game Pass on PlayStation and Switch

HQ

There's seemingly no stopping the plans for Game Pass, which is now taking aim at both PlayStation and Switch. Something that Xbox CFO Tim Stuart told GameSpot about during the Wells Fargo TMT Summit earlier this week where he explained that the ultimate goal for the service is to be on every available screen. Something that also includes PlayStation and Switch.

"It's a bit of a change of strategy. Not announcing anything broadly here, but our mission is to bring our first-party experiences and our subscription services to every screen that can play games, that means smart TVs, that means mobile devices, that means what we would have thought of as competitors in the past like PlayStation and Nintendo"

Currently, Game Pass is already available on Xbox, Windows, MacOS, iOS and Android - but expect even more platforms in the coming years if everything goes according to plan. Then the big question is how Nintendo and Sony feel about this, and whether they are willing or interested in allowing Game Pass on their respective consoles.

Do you think it would be fun if Game Pass was also available for PlayStation and Switch?