Microsoft wants to bring Call of Duty to even more platforms

HQ

One of the big concerns from Sony about the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard is that Call of Duty could potentially become an Xbox console exclusive series in the future. While this does seem to be a likely event, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has recently thrown that on its head.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal Tech Live event (thanks, Tom Warren), Spencer has said that he'd actually like to bring Call of Duty to even more platforms, even the Nintendo Switch, and that the aim is to treat the series more similarly to Minecraft.

"Call of Duty specifically will be available on PlayStation. I'd love to see it on the Switch, I'd love to see the game playable on many different screens. Our intent is to treat Call of Duty like Minecraft," Spencer stated.

He continued, "This opportunity is really about mobile for us. When you think about 3 billion people playing video games, there's only about 200 million households on console."

No doubt Sony will soon find a way to turn this statement on its head, as the pair continue jostling over this monumental and absolute behemoth of an acquisition.