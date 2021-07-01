Microsoft wants "more family friendly content"

Xbox Game Pass has roughly 400 games to choose from in a variety of categories. But there is of course always room for improvement, and in a video interview with IGN, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer shared his opinion on this topic, and also added that Microsoft will continue to increase their first-party capabilities:

"Looking at our first-party, I think there is an opportunity for us with more family friendly content. Thinking of the geographic diversity of our studios, there is still work for us to do there. We'll continue to grow our first-party capabilities."

We would definitely be down for some more family friendly content for Xbox Game Pass, and would also like to remind Microsoft that they do own a franchise called Banjo-Kazooie. Juz sayin'...