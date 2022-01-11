Microsoft wants cross-platform bans

HQ

Cross-platform games are getting more and more common, but if you behave badly and get banned while playing on PlayStation or Xbox - you can still continue to play games on the other format.

Some companies, like Activision, has already tried to do something about it and if you are banned from Call of Duty: Warzone, you cannot play it on either PC, PlayStation or Xbox. In a recent New York Times interview with the Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer, he reveals that he would like to have a program for cross-platform bans.

"Something I would love us to be able to do--this is a hard one as an industry--is when somebody gets banned in one of our networks, is there a way for us to ban them across other networks?"

He also thinks users should be able to keep their list of banned gamers, so if you have been playing assholes or cheaters on one format, you wouldn't have to face them again on the next either.

"And I'd love to be able to bring them to other networks where I play. So this is the group of people that I choose not to play with. Because I don't want to have to recreate that in every platform that I play video games on."

This way, it would be a lot harder to harass others online, as these people would eventually be stuck playing only others who behave the same way. Of course, it would be no easy task getting Epic, Nintendo, Sony, Valve, Xbox and others to work together this way. On the other hand, very few would have thought that we would have cross-play or cross-saves either, and here we are today with people playing together.

Do you think the platform holders should join forces to make life harder for asshats online?