Microsoft wanted a lower price for ROG Xbox Ally

HQ

When Asus and Microsoft announced the release date for the upcoming Windows/Xbox handhelds ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, just over a month ago, they didn't mention the price tag. Instead, this was revealed at the Tokyo Game Show last week.

Many were pleasantly surprised by the price considering the rather mind-blowing performance, but the fact is that it could have been even cheaper. Leaked information from US retailer Best Buy previously showed that the device was supposed to cost $549.99 for the ROG Xbox Ally and $899.99 for the ROG Xbox Ally X.

The final prices ended up being $599.99 and $999.99, respectively, so was the alleged leak fake? No, it seems not (thanks Pure Xbox), the ever-reliable Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming now says in an X conversation that the prices were decided at the last minute and that the goal was the lower price tag.

Microsoft itself did not want to set a price in August and cited a "challenging" macroeconomic climate as the reason for waiting. However, it's unclear whether the lower prices would have affected us in Europe as well, as the insider eXtas1s leaked our prices this summer - £499 / €599 for ROG Xbox Ally & £799 / €899 for ROG Xbox Ally X - which later turned out to be correct. Thus, it appears that only American consumers will have to pay more.