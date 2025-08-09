Microsoft turns 50 - and launches Windows XP clogs

HQ

Microsoft just keeps stretching out its 50th anniversary celebrations - and the latest stunt is as unexpected as it is charming. The company has created a pair of special edition clogs inspired by the iconic Windows XP Bliss wallpaper. Yes, that's right - the green rolling hill and bright blue sky that became one of the most recognizable photographs in the world.

These clogs aren't just a tribute to the early 2000s desktop landscape - they also come with decorative pins that can be attached to the ventilation holes, including classic Windows symbols like the (un)helpful assistant Clippy and the Internet Explorer logo. The set, which costs the equivalent of just under 100 USD, also includes a backpack adorned with the same Bliss image.

Microsoft employees get first dibs on these anniversary clogs, but several insiders have revealed that they'll likely be sold to the public soon. Which, frankly, we can only hope for. After all - who wouldn't want to strut around in XP clogs?