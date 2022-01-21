Microsoft trusts Nintendo and Sony but not Amazon and Facebook

HQ

Even though Microsoft has been doing video games for 40 years, they have been in the console space with their own hardware since 2001. They recently launched the fourth generation of Xbox and is one of three main players in the console business today, with the other two of course being Nintendo and Sony.

But other tech giants also wants in on the fun. Google recently tried with Stadia, Amazon has their concept Luna and Facebook is dabbling with a lot of things. In a recent interview, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer explains that he is concerned about this as they are unfamiliar with gaming and might not put what's best for the industry first, something he thinks Nintendo, Sony and Valve is doing:

"They have a long history in video games. Nintendo's not going to do anything that damages gaming in the long run because that's the business they're in. Sony is the same and I trust them. ... Valve's the same way. When we look at the other big tech competitors for Microsoft: Google has search and Chrome, Amazon has shopping, Facebook has social, all these large-scale consumer businesses. ... The discussion we've had internally, where those things are important to those other tech companies for how many consumers they reach, gaming can be that for us."

This stance could explain a lot of Microsoft's actions recently, like releasing some titles for competing consoles, and working on cloud solutions with Sony, all while making these spectacular purchases that makes it harder for other giants to enter the video game scene. Spencer even said back in 2020 that he considered Amazon and Google his worst competitors rather than Sony, and it doesn't seem like he has changed his mind.

Do you think it would be good for video gaming and consoles if Amazon, Facebook or Google became big in this industry, or is it better with veteran companies like the current big three?