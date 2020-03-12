Microsoft to replace its E3 conference with a digital event

It was a sad day yesterday when the ESA announced that E3 has been cancelled this year. This led to speculation about what will happen to all of the planned press conferences as several major announcements were expected, not to mention a proper reveal of the Xbox Series X over at Microsoft.

Fortunately, however, the latter seems like it will take place as planned. This was revealed by the Xbox boss Phil Spencer himself yesterday, who revealed that we can look forward to an Xbox digital event:

"E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks."

The Xbox Marketing head honcho Aaron Greenberg reiterated this on Twitter and said that they have a whole lot to show at this digital event:

"Bummed to miss celebrating @E3 in person with all of our fans, media, and partners. With that said we have an incredible amount of exciting things in the works and team is going to continue to work hard to share all of that with you in a digital format. The Xbox show must go on!"

We're keeping our fingers crossed that all the other planned press conferences will end up with a similar solution and we can still look forward to a summer full of exciting announcements.