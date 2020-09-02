Microsoft to open Tokyo Game Show with a 50-minute showcase

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft doesn't usually have a big presence at the Tokyo Game Show, but for this year's all-digital edition on September 24-27, it seems things are about to change. Not only will Microsoft participate with the showcase, but Metro reports that they will in fact open the whole event with a 50-minute long show.

Of course, 50 minutes and opening the show does indicate that it might be something substantial. Exactly what is unknown though, but a reasonable guess is that several Japanese companies will show their games for Xbox Series X, and we could see Square Enix announce Final Fantasy XVI at this show. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has also said several times that he would like to buy a Japanese developer, so it wouldn't be completely unreasonable to expect an announcement like this to be made.

It's worth pointing out that the very reliable insider Klobrille tweeted that there will "be relevant Xbox news earlier" than Tokyo Game Show so it seems like we should prepare for two content drops regarding Xbox this month.