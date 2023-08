HQ

Got an Xbox 360 and still have loads of games you want to buy? Then you'll have to do it in the next eleven months, at least from the official online store. Microsoft has announced that, after 18 years, it will lock the doors to the Xbox 360 Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace on July 29, 2024.

However, you will still be able to play the games you have already downloaded. In addition, the Microsoft Movies & TV app will disappear from the console.

Thanks, The Verge.