Microsoft thinks next-gen upgrades should be free

Microsoft has really pushed for its Smart Delivery system for the next generation, which basically makes games fully compatible and free to use across generations. Many developers have decided to go with this solution as it is by far the best for consumers with one save file and Achievements profile for each game.

EA has been more reluctant though and has its own system for Madden NFL 21, that does allow for upgrades, but only within a limited period and also not for physical Games. 2K Games want none of this, however, and NBA 2K21 has to be bought separately for both this and next-generation formats (although there is a version sold for $99.99/£84.99 including both versions).

VGC recently reported that Microsoft is pushing the developers to go for free upgrades. It turns out Microsoft won't allow video game companies to charge gamers for an upgrade to next-generation DLC. It is also revealed that games outside the Smart delivery system are treated in a different way, and both FIFA 21 and NBA 2K21 won't share certain data between the console generations.