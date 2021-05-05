Microsoft: The Last of Us Part II graphics is best-in-class

You're watching Advertisements

A lot of companies have been involved in the trial between Epic and Apple, and one of them is Microsoft. Thanks to this, several documents with previously classified information has leaked. Some have already proved to be based on old intel, others are are yet-to-be-proved rumours and finally there are also stuff like opinion pieces.

One prime example of the latter is a document (shared on Neogaf) with an internal review of The Last of Us: Part II for unknown purposes. And it seems like Microsoft was about impressed with the game as anyone else. This is what they had to say about it from a technical standpoint:

"The visual quality and attention to detail in The Last of Us Part II is absolutely best-in-class in basically every area, and the overall presentation is significantly ahead of anything that other teams have been producing on console and PC. We were frequently stunned by the quality of the game's visuals, something that sadly seldom happens these days. It's even more impressive considering that the game feature two separate player characters with different groups of allies, in different locations, along with flashback sequences taking place years before. It features a shockingly wide variety of environments, weather, and day cycles in locations ranging from Wyoming to California."

Microsoft's reviewers weren't impressed with everything though, and writes that "Naughty Dog still can't seem to make decent gun combat in any of their games". They didn't like the inventory system either and added:

"The inputs for weapon switching are all located on the d-pad, and there was no "quick switch" between current and previous weapons. So unless you've got an additional thumb on your left hand, then you're going to have to take your thumb off the movement controls on the left stick in order to switch weapons, which was notably frustrating during the more frenetic combat sequences."

Are you surprised to see Microsoft being this impressed with a competitor's game, and do you agree with their criticisms?