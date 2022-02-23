Microsoft: The Coalition is working on several unannounced projects

HQ

We already knew that The Coalition knows graphics after the very good looking Gears 5, which was also updated for both Xbox One X and Xbox Series X in such a way that it must be considered one of the best looking and performing games for both formats. They also helped Epic Games in creating the absolutely stunning The Matrix Awakens demo that was released in December.

This means it's a studio we're a little extra interested in, and that's why it's really good news to get a confirmation that they actually have "several unannounced projects" in the pipeline. While we assume one of them is Gears 6, they are also rumoured to be working on a new IP, it does sound like there might also be a third and perhaps even a fourth project in the making.

This was revealed by the Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg who has been visiting Latin America, where he also replied to the fans questions. One of these was about The Coalition and he replied:

"They are masters at Unreal Engine, they helped Epic Games pull off their demo of "The Matrix". The team right now is working on several unannounced projects."

As Gears 5 was released back in 2019, we wouldn't be surprised to get an announcement of at least one of these new games The Coalition is working on this year.