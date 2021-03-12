Microsoft: The Bethesda acquisition is about great exclusive games where Game Pass exists

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, Microsoft and Bethesda had a roundtable discussion to talk about the finalised acquisition of ZeniMax. It turned out to be a good format with interesting discussions, and one of the topics was of course if all upcoming Bethesda titles will be PC and Xbox exclusive.

The Xbox boss Phil Spencer said they will honour exclusive deals made before the acquisition and will support games already released for other formats. He was also said there "there might be" games released outside the Xbox eco-system if they have a "legacy on different platforms." But he did also make clear that the whole idea of buying Bethesda was to deliver "great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists."

This does make it sound like the most games from the ZeniMax deal will be exclusive in the future. Here is the full comment from Spencer:

"So obviously I can't sit here and say every Bethesda game is exclusive because we know that's not true - there are contractual obligations that we're going to see through as we always do in every one of these instances. We have games that exists on other platforms and we're going to go support those games on the platforms that they are on. There are communities of players, we love those players, and we're going to invest in them.

And even in the future there might be things that have either contractual things or legacy on different platforms that we'll go do, but if you're an Xbox customer, the thing I want you to know is this is about delivering great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists.

And that's our goal, that's why we're doing this, that's the root of this partnership we're building, and the creative capability we will be able to bring to market for our Xbox customers is going to be the best it has ever been for Xbox."

Is this in line with what you had expected?