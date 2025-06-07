Microsoft tells us to lower expectations for the Xbox Games Showcase

HQ

Many of us expect tomorrow's Xbox Games Showcase to be the biggest and most exciting gaming event of the year. Last year's show was amazing, and the fact that Microsoft owns so many of the biggest and most talented developer studios in the world has lead to expectations being incredible high for this year's edition as well. But maybe we should lower them a bit?

That's at least what Aaron Greenberg, the vice president of marketing at Microsoft, told a hyped gamer on X:

"Looking forward to the show, just don't overhype it too much. We sort of burned the house down last year! 🤣"

Quite understandable, considering what we saw last year, but is Greenberg just toying with us? If not, how low should our expectations be? We're talking about what many now consider to be the biggest third-party publisher (don't at me, Xbots) with an astounding amount of amazing projects in development, both announced and still under wraps.

Which games and studios must appear in tomorrow's Xbox Games Showcase to make you happy?