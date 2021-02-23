Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Gears 5

Microsoft teases something Gears of War related

Could it be related to the franchise's 15th anniversary?

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

While Halo has been struggling somewhat since 343 took over the reigns after Bungie, The Coalition has generally performed better with the Gears of War series, with Gears of War 4, Gears 5 and Gears Tactics being well received and frequently updated with both content and graphics for newer hardware.

And now it seems like something is brewing. Out of the blue, the official Twitter account for the Gears series suddenly posted an image - which you can check out below - with no context. This is of course a tease of some kind, although we don't know about what. The most reasonable guess would be more content for Gears 5 or Gears Tactics, but it could of course be something completely different.

It is also worth to remember that Gears of War has it's 15th anniversary this year, so it could also be some kind of remaster/remake. What do you make of this image?

Gears 5

Related texts

Gears 5Score

Gears 5
REVIEW. Written by Adam Holmberg

"It's hard to describe just how much more fun it is compared to Gears of War 4."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy