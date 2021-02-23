Microsoft teases something Gears of War related

You're watching Advertisements

While Halo has been struggling somewhat since 343 took over the reigns after Bungie, The Coalition has generally performed better with the Gears of War series, with Gears of War 4, Gears 5 and Gears Tactics being well received and frequently updated with both content and graphics for newer hardware.

And now it seems like something is brewing. Out of the blue, the official Twitter account for the Gears series suddenly posted an image - which you can check out below - with no context. This is of course a tease of some kind, although we don't know about what. The most reasonable guess would be more content for Gears 5 or Gears Tactics, but it could of course be something completely different.

It is also worth to remember that Gears of War has it's 15th anniversary this year, so it could also be some kind of remaster/remake. What do you make of this image?