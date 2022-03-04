Microsoft suspends all sales of products and services in Russia

HQ

Yet another major company has now decided to weigh-in on Ukraine's situation after being attacked by Russia, and this time it's the second largest company in the world; Microsoft. It has now announced that they are in fact suspending all new sales of both Microsoft products and services in Russia - something that includes Xbox.

The president and vice chair Brad Smith writes:

"Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia."

"We are announcing today that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia."

Microsoft will also help protecting Ukraine's cybersecurity to prevent Russian attacks:

"Our single most impactful area of work almost certainly is the protection of Ukraine's cybersecurity. We continue to work proactively to help cybersecurity officials in Ukraine defend against Russian attacks, including most recently a cyberattack against a major Ukrainian broadcaster."

Smith continues by explaining that they will "mobilize our resources to help the people in Ukraine", while also adding the they will help raising money for good causes and help protecting these from cyberattacks:

"Our Microsoft Philanthropies and UN Affairs teams are working closely with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and multiple UN agencies to help refugees by providing technology and financial support for key NGOs and, where needed, we are defending these groups from ongoing cyberattacks."

He ends his post by writing:

"Like so many others, we stand with Ukraine in calling for the restoration of peace, respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and the protection of its people.