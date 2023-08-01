Microsoft submits submission urging CMA to reconsider its Activision Blizzard merger block

HQ

Microsoft has once again engaged in conversation with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority in a bid to get the planned $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King approved in the country.

Following the merger being approved in the US and Europe, and a whole slate of other countries around the world, Microsoft has now submitted a letter noting a few reasons why the CMA should revoke its block of the deal and allow it to be approved.

In the massive legal document, Microsoft notes that it has entered into an array of cloud gaming partnerships in a bid to settle the CMA's concerns about Microsoft monopolising the cloud gaming scene.

To add to this, Microsoft notes that it has signed an agreement with Sony to bring Call of Duty to PlayStation platforms for years to come.

There's also mention of a new proposal that is being created that will modify the current merger situation to better align with the laws and acts in place in the UK.

As the CMA is the final hurdle for this deal to go through, we'll have to wait until October 18, 2023 at the latest to see whether Activision, Blizzard, and King will be joining the Xbox Game Studios family.