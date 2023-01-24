Microsoft stops selling Windows 10

HQ

It's been quite the while since we got to do it, but it's time to say goodbye to another version of Windows. As of January 31st, Microsoft will no longer sell Windows 10 Home or Pro to more customers, as announced in a statement on the Marketplace from the company, writing:

"January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale. Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware until October 14, 2025."

Basically, the updates will continue until 14 October 2025, but after that you really should make sure you have upgraded to Windows 11.

What operating system are you running today?