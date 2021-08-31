Microsoft: Starfield is "not a timed exclusive"

HQ

Despite the Xbox boss Phil Spencer clearly explaining that the Bethesda purchase is "about delivering great exclusive games", there are still plenty of gamers who hope their titles will be released for other formats (mainly PlayStation).

After a Gamespot interview with the Bethesda veteran Pete Hines yesterday, some fans once again started speculating that Starfield might in fact be released for other formats after Hines saying that "I don't know if I would go so far as to say you're done ever playing stuff on PlayStation."

This led to several profiles from the Xbox team chiming in on social media, including Pete Hines himself. He posted a GIF about reaching for straws, while the Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg tweeted that "we have tried to be as clear as possible, not a timed exclusive".

We assume there will continue to be speculations despite these fairly straight forward clarifications, but it's probably a good idea to be prepared for disappointment. The insider and editor Jeff Grubb from VentureBeat, who has a fairly solid track record for leaks and rumours, added an extra spin by stating in his tweet that "also Elder Scrolls 6 is planned as Xbox exclusive as well".

We assume there will be tons of discussions about that as well at a later point, but perhaps we should let Starfield be launched first...