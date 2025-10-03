Microsoft stands firm on Game Pass price hike despite backlash

HQ

It doesn't look like Microsoft has any plans to backtrack, standing firm on its decision to raise the price of Game Pass — and by quite a lot. This, despite player response being nearly unanimous: full of irritation and skepticism. But no, Microsoft is defending its choice, arguing that the benefits are now better than ever, and that the game library has grown considerably.

From now on, Game Pass Ultimate costs $30 per month, roughly a 50% increase compared to before. According to Dustin Blackwell, a leader within Microsoft's gaming division, the decision wasn't made lightly. Speaking to The Verge, he said:

"We understand price increases are never fun for anybody, but we're trying to reinforce by adding more value to these plans as well."

As part of the argument, Microsoft points to the fact that up to 75 games will be released on the service each year — including many Day One titles. Other services, such as Ubisoft Plus Classics, have also been bundled in, which Microsoft claims adds at least $28 per month in extra value. The company also says it is actively listening to player feedback and delivering more of what fans have asked for.

So what do you think of the price hike? Is Game Pass still worth $300 per year — or has Microsoft pushed things too far?