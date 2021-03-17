Microsoft squashes fans hopes for VR on Xbox Series

You're watching Advertisements

Despite VR growing in popularity and being quite a sizable focus for Sony during the last console generation, Microsoft has never expressed much interest in bringing the technology to Xbox. Head honcho Phil Spencer previously stated "nobody's asking for it," when asked whether VR would be making its way to the Xbox Series.

There was a flicker of hope recently, however, as IGN Italy report that they received a message mentioning a "VR Headset" when testing out the new Xbox Wireless Headset. IGN queried this with a Microsoft spokesperson and got the following response: "The copy in this error message is inaccurate due to a localization bug. VR for console is not a focus for us at this time."

The response is a disappointing one indeed for fans of VR. Sony also hasn't announced its plans for PSVR on the PS5, but fortunately, all PSVR titles released on PS4 are backward compatible.

