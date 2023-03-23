Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Microsoft: "Sony can create its own Call of Duty"

Ten years should be long enough to achieve the feat.

Ahead of Microsoft's highly publicised giant deal where they intend to pay a staggering $68.7 billion for Activision, the verbal blows between Microsoft and especially its closest rival Sony have been eye-catching to say the least, and because of it, we all know how tireless Sony has been in trying to put a stop to the deal.

Now, in accordance with statutory procedures, Microsoft has submitted some answers about the deal and potential effects it may have on the gaming world to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and there we can see, among other things, that Microsoft believes that Sony in ten years can absolutely build its own game series that can compete with Call of Duty.

Considering all the talent that Sony's studios offers and that they have licences such as Killzone, Resistance, Syphon Filter and Socom, it should of course be extremely possible.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2

