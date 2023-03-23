Microsoft: "Sony can create its own Call of Duty"

HQ

Ahead of Microsoft's highly publicised giant deal where they intend to pay a staggering $68.7 billion for Activision, the verbal blows between Microsoft and especially its closest rival Sony have been eye-catching to say the least, and because of it, we all know how tireless Sony has been in trying to put a stop to the deal.

Now, in accordance with statutory procedures, Microsoft has submitted some answers about the deal and potential effects it may have on the gaming world to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and there we can see, among other things, that Microsoft believes that Sony in ten years can absolutely build its own game series that can compete with Call of Duty.

Considering all the talent that Sony's studios offers and that they have licences such as Killzone, Resistance, Syphon Filter and Socom, it should of course be extremely possible.

Thanks, Wall Street Journal.