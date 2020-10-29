Microsoft shares strong numbers from Xbox

You're watching Advertisements

2020 has been tough for many businesses, but it actually seems like video games have benefitted from people staying at home. Microsoft is no exception, as in their new financial report for the quarter July-September, they had mostly positive numbers.

It seems like Xbox Game Pass is starting to pay off as Xbox content and services revenue rose 30% compared to last year, with gaming revenue also increasing with 22%. The number of sold Xbox One consoles did however decline by 27%, which isn't all that strange with a new generation around the corner.