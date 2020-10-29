English
Follow us
news

Microsoft shares strong numbers from Xbox

A financial report shows Xbox content and services revenue rose by 30% over last year.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

2020 has been tough for many businesses, but it actually seems like video games have benefitted from people staying at home. Microsoft is no exception, as in their new financial report for the quarter July-September, they had mostly positive numbers.

It seems like Xbox Game Pass is starting to pay off as Xbox content and services revenue rose 30% compared to last year, with gaming revenue also increasing with 22%. The number of sold Xbox One consoles did however decline by 27%, which isn't all that strange with a new generation around the corner.

Microsoft shares strong numbers from Xbox


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy