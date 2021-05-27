Microsoft shares E3-wallpaper in 4K resolution

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
Follow us
Microsoft finally revealed when they will run their E3 press conference this year. It will be called Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and starts at 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST on June 13.
But they also shared a graphic that frankly was pretty stunning. A lot of people asked for a wallpaper version of it without text, and finally Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb sorted this out by sharing a version in 1080p as well as 4K.
If you feel like E3-pimping your desktop, you're welcome.
Loading next content