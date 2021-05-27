Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Microsoft shares E3-wallpaper in 4K resolution

Major Nelson sorted out a 1080p and 4K textless version of the graphic.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Microsoft finally revealed when they will run their E3 press conference this year. It will be called Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and starts at 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST on June 13.

But they also shared a graphic that frankly was pretty stunning. A lot of people asked for a wallpaper version of it without text, and finally Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb sorted this out by sharing a version in 1080p as well as 4K.

If you feel like E3-pimping your desktop, you're welcome.

Microsoft shares E3-wallpaper in 4K resolution


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy