Microsoft shares E3-wallpaper in 4K resolution

Microsoft finally revealed when they will run their E3 press conference this year. It will be called Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and starts at 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST on June 13.

But they also shared a graphic that frankly was pretty stunning. A lot of people asked for a wallpaper version of it without text, and finally Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb sorted this out by sharing a version in 1080p as well as 4K.

If you feel like E3-pimping your desktop, you're welcome.