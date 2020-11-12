Microsoft sets new record with Xbox Series S/X

You're watching Advertisements

Two days ago, Xbox Series S and X launched, and it's been quite clear that the demand has been high as it is sold out almost everywhere. So how well did it actually sell? Unfortunately we don't have any number to share and Microsoft has said we should not expect it either, but at least the Xbox boss Phil Spencer had a little nugget to share on Twitter in the middle of the night (Europe time):

"Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history. In 24 hrs more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before. We're working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever."

Basically, it is the fastest selling Xbox of all time. We know Xbox One did sell more than one million units in 24H when it launched, so this means it's more than that. But how much more is unknown, hopefully some good insiders and/or analysts can give us some clues at some point.

