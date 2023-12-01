Microsoft set to launch mobile gaming platform sooner than you think

HQ

For the longest time, if you wanted to get a mobile game, you had to go to either the Apple or the Google Play Store, depending on the phone you had. Microsoft is looking to step into the ring with its own mobile gaming platform soon and shake this whole business up.

Speaking at the CCXP convention recently (via Bloomberg), Xbox boss Phil Spencer spoke a little bit about how important this platform is and how soon we could see it. "It's an important part of our strategy and something we are actively working on today not only alone, but talking to other partners who'd also like to see more choice for how they can monetize on the phone," he said. "I don't think this is multiple years away, I think this is sooner than that"

Microsoft recently completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, with the lattermost developer being the most interesting when it comes to mobile gaming. With such a titan of mobile games now in its back pocket, we doubt it'll be long before Microsoft is using King to its fullest extent.