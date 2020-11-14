Microsoft: Series S is not holding next generation back, it advances it

You're watching Advertisements

There has been a lot of talk about cross-generation games and Xbox Series S holding PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X back, as games aren't optimised for the new hardware in the way some think they should be. On the other hand, most games are being released for PC today, so they will work on weaker hardware regardless.

Now Microsoft's system architect Andrew Goossen has shared his point of view in an interview with Digital Foundry and says that Xbox Series S isn't holding next generation back, but rather advances it:

"We wanted to make sure that there was an entry-level at the right price point so that we could really advance the generation rather than hold it back.

I've heard that Series S is going to hold back the next generation but I actually see Series S advancing it because by doing Series S we'll have more games written to the characteristics of the next generation."

Do you think Goossen is right, is Xbox Series S speeding up the next generation?