Microsoft seems to have an Xbox event the day before the release of Series X

You're watching Advertisements

As you probably know by now, Xbox Series S and X both launch on November 10, officially starting the next generation. But, it seems like there will be something fun happening the day before as official Xbox accounts; first of all (Xbox Mexico, followed by Xbox New Zealand) tweeted about an event taking place on November 9.

The New Zealand account does clarify that this is an event that can be followed all over the world and that more information will be revealed during the upcoming weeks. It also says it isn't just the launch of Xbox Series X. As the main Xbox account on Twitter still hasn't written anything, we suggest you keep your expectations at a reasonable level as it probably isn't something really major.