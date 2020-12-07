Microsoft seemingly have an announcement at The Game Awards

You're watching Advertisements

The Game Awards will start at 11:30pm on December 10 this week, and of course there will be many awards and famous people, but also big announcements. Microsoft made their biggest announcement last year when they revealed Xbox Series X, but it seems like they are already setting us up for the future.

VentureBeat editor, Jeff Grubb, is a commonly found name in Gamereactor news pieces because he has proven himself to have priceless knowledge about the industry. He has stated in

a video streaming last weekend that Microsoft does have something they're preparing for The Game Awards 2020.

Grubb has not shared any details, but he has previously said that we can expect Forza Horizon 5 next year. There are also many rumours about The Initiative's first game, which we find quite understandable. Something that might support Grubb's statement is the fact that Xbox's official social media channels have been promoting The Game Awards. It's as if they want us to watch it for some reason...

Thanks, VGC