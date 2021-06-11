Microsoft seem to be considering cheaper Xbox Game Pass options

During a pre-E3 presentation from the Xbox team recently, Microsoft seemed to hint that they are considering more and also cheaper options for Xbox Game Pass to get more subscribers. It was the Experiences and Platforms boss Liz Hamren who explicitly said:

"We need to innovate to bring our games and services to more people around the world. And we're investigating how to introduce new subscription offerings for Xbox Game Pass. The point is that we're being creative and dynamic in thinking about how to deliver the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet across devices, geographies, and financial realities."

We can imagine there will be subscriptions for just Xbox Cloud Gaming in the future, and we could also imagine limits to resolutions to lower the price tag even further. What do you think of all this?

Thanks VGC