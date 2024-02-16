Microsoft says Windows is the "weak point" of Asus ROG and Lenovo Legion Go

HQ

There have been several rumors from usually fairly good sources claiming that Microsoft is currently working on a portable Xbox, and last week, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer himself went on a liking-spree with social media posts about a handheld Xbox. So is it coming?

In a meaty interview with The Verge, Spencer says: "I'm a big fan of handhelds. [Laughs] I'm a big fan, but nothing to announce."

Despite this, Spencer admits that Windows is currently the weak point of portable gaming PCs like Asus ROG and Lenovo Legion Go, but the Xbox team is working with Windows to improve handheld PC gaming:

"We do have real work. One of the weak points in the experience on a ROG or the Lenovo [Legion Go] is Windows. How Windows works on controller input only on that kind of DPI, on a smaller eight- or seven-inch screen. That's a real design point that our platform team is working with Windows to make sure that the experience is even better."

This is certainly no confirmation that Microsoft will release a portable Xbox, but at least they are obviously spending resources on making Windows better for this purpose, with Spencer admitting that he is a big fan of the idea. This, combined with all the rumors, Spencer's suspicious liking of X posts and the confirmed fact that we're getting new Xbox hardware this year is at least something more than your usual leaks from a self-proclaimed insider.

What would a portable Xbox need to make you buy one?